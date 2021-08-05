Senior AIADMK Leader and Party Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan Passes Away

Former Minister and AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan (79) died at a private hospital in Chennai due to multi organ dysfunction on Thursday, 5 August. Madhusudanan had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two weeks, but his health deteriorated on Thursday and he passed away.

Madhusudanan, who is one of the oldest and experienced members of the AIADMK party, fell severely ill in July this year. Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former Chief Minister of the state and joint co-ordinator of the AIADMK visited Madhusudanan at the Greams road Apollo Hospital in July.

AIADMK’s former interim general secretary VK Sasikala too had visited Madhusudanan while he had been admitted at the hospital.

A loyalist of MG Ramachandran, Madhusudanan has worked with MGR, Jayalalithaa, OPS and EPS over the years.