Jammu: Ahead of PM Modi Visit, 2 Terrorists Killed, 1 Officer Dead in Encounter

One security personnel was killed and four others were injured after a fierce gun battle erupted between security forces and terrorists near an army installation at Sunjwan in Jammu on Friday, 22 April, officials said. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

This comes just two days ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region.

The encounter started after an input was received about the presence of terrorists in Sunjwan. The police said they had information that terrorists were planning an attack in the city.

As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said terrorists targeted a bus carrying its personnel and a Assistant Sub Inspector was killed.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General Police Mukesh Singh said that the operation was still underway.