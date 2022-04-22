Jammu: Ahead of PM Modi Visit, 2 Terrorists Killed, 1 Officer Dead in Encounter

One security forces personnel has been killed and four others have been injured in an ongoing encounter at Sunjwan in Jammu that started between terrorists and security forces on Friday, 22 April, officials said.
Image used for representation only.
(Photo: PTI)
One security personnel was killed and four others were injured after a fierce gun battle erupted between security forces and terrorists near an army installation at Sunjwan in Jammu on Friday, 22 April, officials said. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.
This comes just two days ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region.
The encounter started after an input was received about the presence of terrorists in Sunjwan. The police said they had information that terrorists were planning an attack in the city.
As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said terrorists targeted a bus carrying its personnel and a Assistant Sub Inspector was killed.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General Police Mukesh Singh said that the operation was still underway.
The CISF informed that the bus carrying 15 of its personnel going for morning shift duties was attacked by terrorists at about 4.25 am near Chaddha Camp in Jammu.
"CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and forced the terrorists to run away," a senior officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said, as per ANI. "In the line of action one ASI of CISF has lost his life."
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said, "Two terrorists have been killed in the Sunjwan encounter. Terrorists holed up at Sunjwan were planning a major attack. The aim was to inflict maximum casualties on security forces," Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh told NDTV.
Earlier, Mukesh Singh told reporters:
"One security force personnel has been martyred. It seems the terrorists are hiding inside a house. After first light a thorough search will be conducted."
According to sources, both the terrorists were believed to be foreigners belonging to Jaish outfit.
Friday's encounter comes as the security forces are on alert over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to J&K.
The prime minister is scheduled to visit the Palli village Panchayat in Samba district on Sunday, 24 April, to attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas.
This will be Modi's first visit after Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019 in the erstwhile state.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and IANS.)
