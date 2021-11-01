Ahead of Assembly Polls, Punjab CM Announces 3 Rs Reduction in Power Rate

"Inflated power bills are a major issue for Punjabis, it leads to utter chaos and poverty, which leads to suicide. We are going to resolve this and have decided in today's cabinet regarding this," the CM stated, NDTV quoted.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party's poll promise of providing free electricity in the state, he added that a poll indicated that the people want cheap, not free, power.

Meanwhile, AAP labelled Channi's decision a pre-election "stunt", urging the state to skeptical of the CM's "false promises", NDTV reported.