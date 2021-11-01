Ahead of Assembly Polls, Punjab CM Announces 3 Rs Reduction in Power Rate

Charanjit Singh Channi.
(Photo: Charanjit Singh Channi Facebook Page)
Ahead of the assembly polls slated for 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday, 1 November, announced a three rupee reduction in the power rates for all domestic consumers with immediate effect.
Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh, Channi claimed that the decision will benefit 95 percent of residents in Punjab.
"Inflated power bills are a major issue for Punjabis, it leads to utter chaos and poverty, which leads to suicide. We are going to resolve this and have decided in today's cabinet regarding this," the CM stated, NDTV quoted.
Slamming Aam Aadmi Party's poll promise of providing free electricity in the state, he added that a poll indicated that the people want cheap, not free, power.
Meanwhile, AAP labelled Channi's decision a pre-election "stunt", urging the state to skeptical of the CM's "false promises", NDTV reported.
"We will also rework power purchase agreements with two other privately owned thermal plants in Punjab by bringing in legislation in the upcoming session of the Assembly 8 November," the CM said.
An 11 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees was also announced in the conference on Monday, with the CM claiming that ₹ 440 crore have been allotted for this purpose.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and NDTV.)
