Ahead of Polls, Navjot Sidhu Joins Teachers' Dharna Outside Delhi CM's Residence

Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at a protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@sherryontopp)
With a few months before Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress contest in the Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joined protesting guest teachers outside Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the capital on Sunday, 5 December.
In a video posted on Twitter by Sidhu, the PPCC chief can be seen raising slogans with protesting teachers.
Slamming the Delhi CM on Twitter, Sidhu called out AAP’s 2015 manifesto promises on jobs and colleges in Delhi. In a different tweet, Sidhu suggested that guest teachers in Delhi are treated as “bonded labour and daily wagers.”
Sidhu also said 45 percent of teaching positions in Delhi’s government schools are vacant, alleging that they run on a “contract model.”
“45% teacher’s posts are vacant and Schools are run by 22,000 Guest Teachers on daily wages with every 15 days renewal of contracts!!” tweeted Sidhu.
“In 2015 there were 12,515 job vacancies for teachers in Delhi but in 2021 there are 19,907 job vacancies of teachers in Delhi. While AAP Govt is filing up vacant posts through guest lecturers !!”
Sidhu’s presence in the capital comes on the heels of AAP leader Raghav Chanda’s “live raid” in Punjab CM Channi’s home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. Chaddha in a tweet alleged that illegal sand mining in the state has Channi’s backing.
