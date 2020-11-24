Agitations in Tripura Against Refugee Resettlement Called Off

The agitation and indefinite shutdown, which began in the Kanchanpur sub-division opposing the BJP-led Tripura governments decision to rehabilitate thousands of Reang tribal refugees, were suspended after nine days on Tuesday, 24 November. The Reang (Bru) tribal refugees sheltered in seven relief camps in two northern Tripura sub-divisions had fled to adjoining Mizoram 23 years ago, following ethnic strife in the state. The leaders of the Joint Movement Committee (JMC), comprising two organisations - Nagarik Suraksha Mancha (Citizen Protection Forum) and Mizo Convention, both representing the non-tribals and Lusai tribals, which spearheaded the indefinite shutdown since November 16 - would hold a meeting with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and top officials of the government would also remain present in the crucial meeting. JMC's Joint Convener Sushanta Bikash Barua and Chairman Ziramthiyama Pachu told the media that they have suspended the shutdown and would hold a meeting with the Chief Minister. "BJP MLA Bhagaban Das as an emissary of the state government held two marathon meetings with us till late Monday night. If the state government remains firm on its decision to rehabilitate 6,000 Reang tribal refugees only in Kanchanpur sub-division, we would again start our agitation," Barua told the media.

Clearing the doubts, the state government said in a statement that it has identified various locations spread across six of the eight districts of Tripura for the resettlement of the Reang tribal refugees.

"The claims that the resettlement would take place in any one district or sub-division are completely false," said the statement issued on late Monday night. The violent agitations in Kanchanpur and Panisagar, both North Tripura districts adjoining Mizoram, caused two deaths -- fire-fighter Biswajit Debbarma (41) and agitator Srikanta Das (45) -- besides injuring 32 others, including security personnel, fire-fighters and protesters besides damaging many police and private vehicles on Saturday and Sunday.