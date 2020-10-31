After Punjab, Rajasthan Introduces Three Bills to Negate Farm Laws

After Punjab and Ch’garh, Rajasthan is the latest to introduce bills to counter the impact of Centre’s farm laws.

Rajasthan is the latest state to take a step to negate the impact of the central government’s Farm Laws. The Rajasthan government on Saturday, 31 October, introduced three bills in the state Assembly to counter the Farm Laws enacted by the Centre recently, reported The Indian Express.

Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.

The state minister also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 during the session.