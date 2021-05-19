After Deadline Extension, BMC’s Vaccine Tender Receives Interest

Additional Commissioner of BMC P Velarasu, while speaking to Quint Hindi, said, “On 12 May, BMC issued the Expression of Intent (EOI) to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine from the global market. According to which, by 16 May, companies had to give doubts and suggestions for accepting applications. But no application was made till 18 May. Due to which, the Corporation administration has decided to extend the deadline and wait for some time.”

In fact, the councillors of the Opposition party brought some of the conditions of the BMC's global tender into question, saying that the corporation has laid down unfavourable conditions.

Owing to this, the corporation administration issued a ‘request for deviation’ notice on 14 May, looking to relax the terms of the tender. Under this, companies interested in tendering were expected to get exemption from certain conditions. However, the notice clarified that the scope and authority of the exemption will be set by the BMC.

According to a senior BMC official, "Through this global tender, BMC was expecting applications from vaccine companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V. However, no other vaccine except Sputnik V was granted permission to supply in the country. "