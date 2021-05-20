After Cyclone Tauktae, Delhi Records Highest Ever Rainfall in May

In the aftermath of the impact of Cyclone ‘Tauktae’, Delhi on Wednesday, 19 May, witnessed several hours of downpour and recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department said that the rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand is a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm “Tauktae” and a western disturbance.

The national capital’s temperature was 16 degrees less than normal and the lowest recorded in the month of May since 1951.