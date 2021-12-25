After 6 Student Suicides, Telangana Govt Passes Students Who Failed Inter Exams

The Board had said that they will only conduct the supplementary exams for those students who failed to clear the exams in April 2022 – which protesting students say is a disastrous decision that could lead to more distress among students, and potentially, suicides.

On December 17, student groups – Students Federation of India and Progressive Democratic Students Union and National Students' Union of India – protested at the TSBIE office in Nampally alleging that the Board failed in conducting evaluation in a fair manner.

The protesting students’ groups had demanded that the government consider the internal assignments submitted by the students and give at least passing marks.

Physical classes could be held only for 23 days and were shifted to online mode, which particularly affected the students studying in government colleges, who come from marginalized socio-economic backgrounds without access to resources like mobile phones, internet connection and computers, which are essential for digital education.