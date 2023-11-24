After Afghan Embassy in Delhi Closes, Diplomats in Mumbai, Hyderabad Take Charge

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019After Afghan Embassy in Delhi Closes, Diplomats in Mumbai, Hyderabad Take Charge

The Afghanistan Embassy said in a statement that the mission has been handed over solely to the Indian government.
The Quint
India
Updated:

Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi.&nbsp;</p></div>
The Afghanistan Embassy on Friday, 24 November, released an official statement announcing its permanent closure in New Delhi owing to "persistent challenges" from the Indian government.

"The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally," the embassy said.

After the embassy's statement announcing its permanent closure, Afghan Diplomat Zakia Wardak in Mumbai and Sayed Mohammad Ibrahimkhil in Hyderabad took over leadership of the Afghan Embassy in Delhi.

Reasons behind the move: It further added that while some may try to assert that the move was made due to internal conflict, pertaining to diplomats who switched sides to the ruling Taliban, the decision was actually a result of "broader changes in policy and interests".

Statement by the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi. 1/2

Statement by the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi. 2/2

"Unfortunately, efforts have been made to tarnish our image and hinder diplomatic efforts in order to justify the presence and work of Taliban-appointed and affiliated diplomats. In the face of these challenges, our committed team worked diligently in the most difficult circumstances, prioritizing the interests of the 40 million Afghans in every possible sphere from securing humanitarian aid and online education scholarships to facilitating ease in trade and advocating for the formation of a broad-based government."
Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi

What else did the embassy say? The embassy also clarified that the mission has been handed over solely to the Indian government, and that the only personnel present in India from the country are diplomats associated with the Taliban government.

"It now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban diplomats," the statement read.

In October this year, the Ministry of External Affairs had denied allegations that the country did not provide assistance to the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi. This came close on the heels of the embassy announcing that it would cease operations due to "lack of support" from the host government.

What Next?: In a press statement from the consul general of Afghanistan in Mumbai and Acting Consul General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, they reiterated their decision "to ensure continued functioning" of the Afghanistan embassy in Delhi "in view of the historical and civilizational ties and friendly relations between India and Afghanistan."

The statement said that the Embassy will continue to function as usual and added that there will be "no disruption in the provisioning of consular services."

"Urge everyone to kindly ignore and disregard the unprofessional and irresponsible communications issued by the former Afghan diplomats who are based abroad and therefore, now onwards, have no locus standi in the internal affairs of Afghan Embassy in New Delhi."
Press Statement by the consul general of Afghanistan in Mumbai and Acting Consul General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad

The statement further urged former Afghan diplomats to abstain from using the embassy's social media platforms and requested them to "abstain from any act /statement / propaganda which may create panic among Afghan nationals in India."

We are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and trying to address the current difficult situation wherein most of our former Embassy colleagues have received asylum and left India, therefore, we are facing shortage of diplomatic and official staff.

It added that the new leadership of the Afghanistan embassy are in touch with the MEA and Indian government to address the situation and claimed that their former embassy colleagues "have received asylum and left India," leading to a "shortage of diplomatic and official staff."

Published: 24 Nov 2023,11:39 AM IST

