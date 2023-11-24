After Afghan Embassy in Delhi Closes, Diplomats in Mumbai, Hyderabad Take Charge

Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The Afghanistan Embassy on Friday, 24 November, released an official statement announcing its permanent closure in New Delhi owing to "persistent challenges" from the Indian government.
"The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally," the embassy said.
After the embassy's statement announcing its permanent closure, Afghan Diplomat Zakia Wardak in Mumbai and Sayed Mohammad Ibrahimkhil in Hyderabad took over leadership of the Afghan Embassy in Delhi.
Reasons behind the move: It further added that while some may try to assert that the move was made due to internal conflict, pertaining to diplomats who switched sides to the ruling Taliban, the decision was actually a result of "broader changes in policy and interests".
Statement by the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi. 1/2
Statement by the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi. 2/2
What else did the embassy say? The embassy also clarified that the mission has been handed over solely to the Indian government, and that the only personnel present in India from the country are diplomats associated with the Taliban government.
"It now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban diplomats," the statement read.
What Next?: In a press statement from the consul general of Afghanistan in Mumbai and Acting Consul General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, they reiterated their decision "to ensure continued functioning" of the Afghanistan embassy in Delhi "in view of the historical and civilizational ties and friendly relations between India and Afghanistan."
The statement said that the Embassy will continue to function as usual and added that there will be "no disruption in the provisioning of consular services."
The statement further urged former Afghan diplomats to abstain from using the embassy's social media platforms and requested them to "abstain from any act /statement / propaganda which may create panic among Afghan nationals in India."
We are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and trying to address the current difficult situation wherein most of our former Embassy colleagues have received asylum and left India, therefore, we are facing shortage of diplomatic and official staff.
It added that the new leadership of the Afghanistan embassy are in touch with the MEA and Indian government to address the situation and claimed that their former embassy colleagues "have received asylum and left India," leading to a "shortage of diplomatic and official staff."
