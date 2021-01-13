Adultery Should Remain Crime for Armed Forces: Centre Moves SC

The Centre on Wednesday, 13 January, moved the Supreme Court requesting them to exempt the Armed Forces from the 2018 verdict of decriminalising adultery.

The government argued that the order should not apply to armed forces, in cases where personnel can be ‘cashiered from service on the grounds of unbecoming conduct for committing adultery with a colleague’s wife’, reported The Indian Express.

The Centre said that decriminalising adultery may cause ‘instability’ for families of armed forces, as defence personnel are often separated from their families for long periods of time, Live Law reported.