EC Plans Postal Ballot for NRIs: What About Our Migrant Workers?

The Election Commission of India (EC) has proposed an Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in eight non-Gulf countries, namely United States, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, and South Africa as per media reports. It is likely to kick-start as a pilot project in the 2021 State elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

But founding member of Association for Democratic Reforms Jagdeep Chhokar told The Quint that the EC’s decision to exclude Gulf countries is discriminatory.