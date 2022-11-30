Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Adani Group Wins Bid. Here's All You Need to Know

How did Adani Group win the bid?: Adani Group, DLF, and Naman Group were the only three companies that bid for the project after eight firms, including those from South Korea and UAE, attended the pre-bid meet in October this year.

The Adani group outbid DLF which had quoted Rs 2,025 crore. Naman Group, a city-based developer, was the third whose bid did not qualify.

"We will now be sending the details to the government, which will consider and give final approval," SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, told PTI.