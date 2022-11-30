Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Adani Group Wins Bid. Here's All You Need to Know

Adani Group Wins Bid for Dharavi Redevelopment Project: All You Need to Know
(Photo altered by The Quint)
The Adani Group on Tuesday, 29 November, emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project to redevelop the largest slum in Mumbai by putting in a Rs 5,069 crore bid.
What is the project?: The Maharashtra government in February 2004 decided to redevelop Dharavi as an integrated planned township and an action plan for implementation of Dharavi Redevelopment was approved. Asia's largest slum is to be developed by using land as a resource to cross-subsidize the cost of development.
This project will rehabilitate the existing 6.5 lakh slum dwellers over seven years. The winning bidder (now Adani) will be able to sell residential and commercial space in the area.
How did Adani Group win the bid?: Adani Group, DLF, and Naman Group were the only three companies that bid for the project after eight firms, including those from South Korea and UAE, attended the pre-bid meet in October this year.
The Adani group outbid DLF which had quoted Rs 2,025 crore. Naman Group, a city-based developer, was the third whose bid did not qualify.
"We will now be sending the details to the government, which will consider and give final approval," SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, told PTI.
What next?: The bid will now be sent to the state government, which will evaluate it on technical and financial eligibility.
According to PTI, the winning bidder is required to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for executing the project. A staggered timeline of investments has reportedly been stipulated by the government.
(With inputs from PTI.)
