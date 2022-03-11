Bhopal: Law Professor Accused of Sexual Misconduct; CM Shivraj Orders Probe

Students of National Law Institute University (NLIU) Bhopal have alleged their professor of sending lewd comments and videos to several female students.
On Friday, 11 March, a delegation of 20 students from the National Law Institute University, Bhopal met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and alleged that their professor, Tapan Mohanty, has been sending lewd videos and messages to many female students of the varsity.
Earlier on Thursday, students gheraoed the office of Tapan Mohanty, asking him to resign from his post.
The students also demanded that the investigation be carried under district judge Girijabala Singh, who earlier was the registrar of the university.
Shivraj Singh after meeting with the students said:
Tapan Mohanty has resigned amid the allegations after vice-chancellor V Vijaykumar demanded that he step down.
Talking to The Quint, Tapan Mohanty said that he has been teaching for the last 22 years and there has never been a complaint against him. He also alleged that this is being concocted by some internal members of the university.
In his response to the students' demand for an inquiry led by Girijabala Singh, he said:
