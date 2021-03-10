Spoke of Dalit Rapes, Branded Anti-National: Nodeep on ABVP Attack

A Women's Day event at Delhi University where labour activist Nodeep Kaur was invited to speak was disrupted by ABVP members on 8 March leading to clashes among students.

Speaking to The Quint, Kaur says, “Families of Butana and Gurhmandi alleged rape cases and I were invited to speak on the occasion of Working Women’s Day because we often neglect sexual violence on Dalits when we talk of gender in urban spaces. We were branded ‘anti-national’ for that.”