ABVP & BSCEM Members Clash at Women’s Day Event at DU 

Clashes ensued outside the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members on Monday, 8 March, allegedly disrupted a Women’s Day programme organised by the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM).
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur as well as mothers of Butana rape survivors and the aunt of Gurhmandi rape victim were present at the event as speakers. However, as per the BSCEM, Kaur was not allowed to address the students.
While Nodeep Kaur’s sister Rajveer was delivering a speech, members of the ABVP intervened and tried to disrupt the programme, it was alleged.
Delhi Police sources have, however, informed The Quint that no case has been registered yet.
According to a statement by the BSCEM:
Further, the ABVP members allegedly hit a student on the head with a stick. Other students sustained physical injuries as well, the statement added.
The organisation has also alleged that former Delhi University Teachers’ Association President Professor Nandita Narayan, who was present there, was also roughed up by the police.
“Advocate Kukreja from Bhim Army has been hit by the goons,” the statement said, adding, “BsCEM Condemns such attack on Democratic Spaces of Campus (sic).”
Meanwhile, the ABVP in a statement has claimed that the Delhi University Students Union was conducting a self-defence training programme for girls where Delhi Police personnel and other defence trainers were present to train them.
The ABVP has further claimed that in reaction to the questions posed, men present at the spot began to attack the Delhi University Students Union joint secretary.
“She then asked the administration/organisers to remove the anti army posters from the campus. Immediately after this a mob attacked the DUSU Joint Secretary and other girls which later turned into a rough scuffle between the students and outsiders.”
Meanwhile, Shivangi Karwal has claimed to have filed an official complaint with the Delhi Police.
In the complaint, Kharwal has alleged: “I was attacked by males present in the spot whom I do not know by name but shall recognise once brought in front.”
“I was molested, grabbed, pushed, and my clothes were torn.”
The DUSU joint secretary further asked the police to “find the culprits and take action.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 09 Mar 2021,09:27 AM IST