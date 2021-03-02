Above Normal Temperatures Likely in North, North West India: IMD

As per the summer forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for the months of March to May, seasonal maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of north, north west and north east India and few parts of east and west India.
IMD, along with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), has been issuing seasonal forecast outlooks for subdivision scale temperatures over the country for both hot and cold weather seasons since 2016, which are based on predictions from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS).
On the other hand, parts of southern peninsular along with adjoining central India are likely to experience below normal maximum temperatures.
As per the IMD forecast, above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of north India along the foothills of Himalayas, northeast India, western part of central India, and southern parts of peninsular India.
The report also added that currently, moderate La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific and sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are below normal over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.
As per the latest MMCFS forecast, La Niña conditions are likely to sustain during the upcoming hot weather season, which is from March to May.
IMD also said that the second summer forecast for April to June will be released in April.
