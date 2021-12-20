'Ab Mathura Ki Baari Hai': Locals Wary of Temple Demand Ahead of UP Elections

Singh has filed a complaint in a local court in Mathura claiming that the real birthplace of Hindu deity Krishna is where the Shahi Eidgah Masjid currently stands. He is the chief of an outfit known as the Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, and feels that Maurya's comment shows that the party in power is backing his cause.

But Muslims who live near the masjid are fearful of these developments. Noor Jahan, a 38-year-old homemaker, says "I am afraid of what's happening, I have my children and my family along with me."

Others feel that it didn't befit someone of the rank of Deputy CM to make such a remark. Mohsin Khan, a 20-year-old student, comments, "As a Deputy CM, it doesn’t suit him to make such a communal statement."