AAP Fields Padma Awardees Balbir Singh, Vikramjit Sahni for Punjab RS Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, 28 May, nominated environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahni as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Punjab.
Both the Rajya Sabha nominees are Padma Shri awardees.
The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) will end on 4 July.
Balbir Singh Seechewal was awarded the Padma Shri for rejuvenating the 160 km-long tributary of the Satluj and Beas rivers, while Vikramjeet Singh Sahni has evacuated over 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs and rehabilitated them, besides ensuring free education for their children.
