AAP Fields Padma Awardees Balbir Singh, Vikramjit Sahni for Punjab RS Polls

"I am very happy to inform you that the Aam Aadmi Party is nominating two Padma Shri awardees as members of the Rajya Sabha... one environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seenchewal, the other Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahni is related to Punjabi culture... my best wishes to both."

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet.