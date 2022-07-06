Delhi Govt to Provide Parents Live Footage of Classrooms in State-Run Schools

Furthermore, only those parents who have signed the consent forms will get access to details of the live footage.

"The HoS of each school must decide the room number allotted to the classrooms in such a way that no change will be required throughout the year as any change in the classroom will lead to unauthorised access by parents and will need to be corrected in the data system before changing the classroom," the official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Schools have been asked to provide the data within 15 days. "Once the schools provide the data, the department will update all the data in the software and the links and live feed of children will be provided to particular parents/guardians accordingly," a PWD official said.

The government also issued a warning to parents against the misuse of the live footage, saying that parents will be required to assure officials that they will not share their individual passwords with anybody else.