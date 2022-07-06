Delhi Govt to Provide Parents Live Footage of Classrooms in State-Run Schools

Image used for representational purposes only.
The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi will install CCTV cameras in all classrooms run by the state government, and will provide the link to the parents and guardians of students so that they can view which subject is being taught in the classrooms and what their wards are doing, officials said on Tuesday, 5 July.
The contract to supply, install, test, commission and maintain the CCTV cameras in government-run schools was given to the PWD, The Indian Express reported.
Parents will be provided with individual and secure login details with separate IDs and passwords to view the live footage.
The PWD will also update the information of students and phone numbers of their parents in their software.
"In view of authorised access by parents and guardians only, the correctness of mobile number and student data is very important for secured live video feed to parents/guardians. As once the mobile number and students’ details are uploaded in the DGS App, login and password shall be generated automatically by the system and will be forwarded to registered mobile number," a government official said.
Furthermore, only those parents who have signed the consent forms will get access to details of the live footage.
"The HoS of each school must decide the room number allotted to the classrooms in such a way that no change will be required throughout the year as any change in the classroom will lead to unauthorised access by parents and will need to be corrected in the data system before changing the classroom," the official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Schools have been asked to provide the data within 15 days. "Once the schools provide the data, the department will update all the data in the software and the links and live feed of children will be provided to particular parents/guardians accordingly," a PWD official said.
The government also issued a warning to parents against the misuse of the live footage, saying that parents will be required to assure officials that they will not share their individual passwords with anybody else.
