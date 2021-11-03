'A Spoiler Can't Be Peacemaker': Pak NSA to Skip India's Meet on Afghanistan

Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said that he would not be attending a meeting on Afghanistan that is being hosted by India, dismissing India's role as a peacemaker.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Moeed Yusuf)
Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday, 2 November, said that he would not be attending a meeting on Afghanistan that is being hosted by India, dismissing India's role as a peacemaker, news agency PTI reported.
"I think the region’s obstacles are in front of you, there is no need for debate on this. On one hand is India…unfortunately (because of) the government’s behaviour and ideology there, I don’t see how this (peace) process will move forward — not just for Pakistan but the region,” he added.
India is expected to host a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on 10-11 November, which will be attended by national security advisers of a number of countries in the South-Asian region, as per a Hindustan Times report.
The meeting has been called in the wake of militant organisation Taliban's capture of Afghanistan on 15 August, propelling a humanitarian crisis in the country.
Indian NSA Ajit Doval’s team has invited Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and China to attend the conference where security concerns are likely to be discussed, as per reports.
(With The Hindustan Times, PTI, and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)