A Show of 1,000 Drones in Beating Retreat Ceremony To Be Held at 5 pm Today

The Beating the Retreat ceremony, a conclusive event to the Republic Day celebrations, will be held at the Vijay Chowk from 5 pm on Saturday, 29 January. (File photo)
(Photo Courtesy: IANS/RB)
The Beating the Retreat ceremony, a concluding event to the Republic Day celebrations, will be held at the Vijay Chowk from 5 pm on Saturday, 29 January.
The ceremony will see performances from the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, along with the Central Armed Forces, who were made a part of it in 2016.
The ceremony will be broadcast on the official YouTube and television channels of Doordarshan. The viewers can also tune in to The Quint to catch the regular updates of the ceremony.
A novel attraction in this year's ceremony will the be the 10-minute show by 1,000 drones, arranged by the 'Botlab Dynamics,' with the aid of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and the Department of Science and Technology, the defence ministry said. The show will serve as a commemoration of 75 years of Independence, and has been prepared under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.
The ceremony will also see some new melodies in its musical repertoire, from 'Kerala,' 'Hind ki Sena' to 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.' The event will be brought to a close with a rendition of the song 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha.'
(With inputs from ANI.)