A 100-Yr-Old Weapon Called Bangalore Is Still Used by the US Army

The records of the first development of the weapon are present in a modest museum in today’s Madras Engineering Group (MEG) next to Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru. ‘Annual record of 2nd Queen Victoria’s Own Sappers and Miners for 1912-1913’, talks about the trials of a weapon that was supposed to aid in trench warfare.

The design is minimalistic. Called torpedo, the weapon is a series of metal tubes with explosives that are around five-feet long and are connected together. The original design of the weapon was put together by an army officer from the Madras Sappers, RL McClintock, who was then a major.