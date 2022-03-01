90% Indians Studying Medicine Abroad Fail Qualifying Exams Here: Pralhad Joshi

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, 28 February, claimed that about "90 percent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India," reported The Times of India.
Joshi's statement comes as around 16,000 Indian nationals, including students, are trapped in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on the country. Many of them are students who have gone to Ukraine to study medicine.
Visuals of Indians stranded in Ukraine and pleading to the Indian government for help have been making rounds on social media.
Many Indian students pursue medicine in Ukraine because not only is the country's course well-recognised, but it is also relatively cheaper in comparison to private Indian colleges and similar courses in other countries. Many others choose to study in Ukraine for similar reasons.
When students have not qualified for Indian government colleges because of the limited number of seats, they consider either dropping a year, going to a private college, or studying abroad.
Rahul from Edu Pedia Overseas, an education consulting service, told The Quint in a conversation that the six-year course in Ukraine would cost anywhere between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 26 lakh. In an Indian private university, that would cost students around Rs 75 lakh.
On Tuesday, an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Twitter. The 21-year-old was a student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University.
Many took to Twitter to condemn Joshi's statement in light of this, questioning his timing and pointed out that evacuation operations were a priority.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
