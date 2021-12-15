9 Dead After Bus Falls Into Stream in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari

Nine persons have been reported dead after a bus fell into a rivulet in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Wednesday, 15 December.

As many as 22 people were severely injured in the accident that occurred at Jangareddygudem, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A total of 47 passengers were on the bus.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the bus was trying to avoid a lorry approaching from the opposite direction, when it lost control and skidded into the stream.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.