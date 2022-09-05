80-Ft Spinning Joyride Plummets Down in Punjab’s Mohali, at Least 10 Injured

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201980-Ft Spinning Joyride Plummets Down in Punjab’s Mohali, at Least 10 Injured

The victims received head and neck injuries and were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital.
The Quint
India
Published:

Swing in Punjab's Mohali.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Swing in Punjab's Mohali.</p></div>

An 80-feet high spinning joyride in Punjab’s Mohali, with over a dozen people on it, broke down and fell at the Dusshera Ground in Phase-8 on Sunday evening, 4 September, injuring at least 10 persons, including children and women.

The victims received head and neck injuries and were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital. The bouncers and the management staff fled the spot, The Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Superintendent of Police City 2, HS Bal, said that the joyride was owned by Jaipur-based Mukesh Sharma and that the management has been called to record the statement.

Five persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Phase-9.

