80-Ft Spinning Joyride Plummets Down in Punjab’s Mohali, at Least 10 Injured

An 80-feet high spinning joyride in Punjab’s Mohali, with over a dozen people on it, broke down and fell at the Dusshera Ground in Phase-8 on Sunday evening, 4 September, injuring at least 10 persons, including children and women.

The victims received head and neck injuries and were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital. The bouncers and the management staff fled the spot, The Tribune reported.