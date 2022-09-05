80-Ft Spinning Joyride Plummets Down in Punjab’s Mohali, at Least 10 Injured

Swing in Punjab's Mohali.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An 80-feet high spinning joyride in Punjab’s Mohali, with over a dozen people on it, broke down and fell at the Dusshera Ground in Phase-8 on Sunday evening, 4 September, injuring at least 10 persons, including children and women.
The victims received head and neck injuries and were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital. The bouncers and the management staff fled the spot, The Tribune reported.
Five persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Phase-9.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)