7.5 Million Moderna Vaccine Doses Offered to India Through COVAX: WHO

Image of Moderna COVID vaccine doses used for representation purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
Speaking to news agency ANI, South-East Asia's regional director of the World Health Organisation Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Monday, 20 July said that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through the global health body’s Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) programme.
"We are in touch with them. We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing," Dr Paul stated, ANI reported.
Sources has said that the Indian government has stated conditions regarding the indemnity clause contract and is awaiting Moderna's review, India Today reported.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India last month.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today)
Published: 20 Jul 2021,08:02 AM IST