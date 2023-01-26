Republic Day 2023 Live: President Droupadi Murmu To Unfurl Tricolour Shortly

As India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January, a total of twenty-three tableaux are set to participate in the annual parade which will take place at New Delhi's Kartavyapath, previously known as Rajpath.

The Parade will begin at 10 am and around 65,000 people are expected to attend. Before that President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at 7:30 am.

Later in the day, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will join the celebrations as the chief guest.