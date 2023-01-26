Republic Day 2023 Live: President Droupadi Murmu To Unfurl Tricolour Shortly

NDMC board decorated prior to Republic Day celebrations.
(Photo: PTI)
As India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January, a total of twenty-three tableaux are set to participate in the annual parade which will take place at New Delhi's Kartavyapath, previously known as Rajpath.
The Parade will begin at 10 am and around 65,000 people are expected to attend. Before that President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at 7:30 am.
Later in the day, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will join the celebrations as the chief guest.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950
Last year, no foreign dignitary was present at the parade
Out of the 23 tableaux, 17 are from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments
The Defence Ministry said that the parade on the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," will "witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and janbhagidari (people's participation), as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will witness the Repubic Day parade as the chief guest. India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
Security has been beefed up in several parts of the national capital ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations. Heavy barricading is placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs, and metal detectors. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the 26 January parade.
The Republic Day Parade will begin at 10 am. According to Delhi Police, around 65,000 people are expected to attend. The event will be livestreamed on Sansad TV.
President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at 7:30 on Kartavaya Path, previously known as Rajpath. This will be followed by the national anthem.
