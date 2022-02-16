700 Unsafe Flats To Be Demolished in Gurugram Society Built by State-Owned Firm

Days after two women died due to a structural collapse in a Gurugram high-rise, a housing society in the city with over 700 flats has been declared unsafe for habitation and will be demolished, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 16 February.

The residents of Sector 37 D-based NBCC Green View Society, which has been constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, have been asked to vacate their apartments by 1 March.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Yadav told the news agency that the decision was taken due to "structural and construction lapses," following a meeting with 140 flat owners and NBCC (India) Ltd officials. An IIT Delhi team, which had surveyed the building, said that it was high chloride levels in the water that had led to the corrosion.