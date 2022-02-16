700 Unsafe Flats To Be Demolished in Gurugram Society Built by State-Owned Firm

Days after two women died due to a structural collapse in a Gurugram high-rise, a housing society in the city with over 700 flats has been declared unsafe for habitation and will be demolished, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 16 February.
(Photo Courtesy: commonfloor.com)
Days after two women died due to a structural collapse in a Gurugram high-rise, a housing society in the city with over 700 flats has been declared unsafe for habitation and will be demolished, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 16 February.
The residents of Sector 37 D-based NBCC Green View Society, which has been constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, have been asked to vacate their apartments by 1 March.
Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Yadav told the news agency that the decision was taken due to "structural and construction lapses," following a meeting with 140 flat owners and NBCC (India) Ltd officials. An IIT Delhi team, which had surveyed the building, said that it was high chloride levels in the water that had led to the corrosion.
This comes merely days after two people were killed and one was rescued, after the roof of a Gurugram high-rise building collapsed on 10 February. The living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment in Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 had come down, triggering the caving in of the roofs and the floors directly under it.
The Gurugram Police, on 13 February, had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the builder, Chintels India Private Ltd, the contractor, and five of their associates. Another FIR had been filed based on the complaint submitted by the spouse of one of the deceased persons, stating that the fatality was caused by negligent and substandard construction work.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)