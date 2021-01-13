Chennai Corporation Sacks 700 Sanitation Workers Without Notice

Other workers said that they were not granted leave and not paid their wages, despite showing up diligently for work for a decade. Many had to face social stigma after testing positive for the coronavirus due to their job and were even forced to vacate their houses.

The opposition DMK has hit out at the ruling AIADMK government and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"COVID-19 warriors are celebrated across the state but the EPS govt has decided to terminate the services of 700 sanitation workers in Chennai. Firing them without even a notice period, especially when unemployment is rife, is cruel given we depended on them during the pandemic. This is the gratitude they get, especially on the eve of Pongal," DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted.