65-Year-Old Farmer Attempts Suicide At Singhu Border Protest Site

A 65-year-old farmer attempted suicide on Monday, 21 December by consuming poison at the farm-laws protest site at Singhu border. The farmer, Niranjan Singh from Tarn Taran Sahib district of Punjab, is currently in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science Hospital, Rohtak, undergoing treatment, sources told The Quint.
The farmer was first admitted to a civil hospital in Sonipat before being transferred to PGIMS, Rohtak and allegedly wrote a note pledging support to the farmers’ movement, reported Indian Express. The police spoke to Indian Express and said they are investigating the matter and the farmer is undergoing treatment.
Recovering from the incident, Niranjan Singh gave a statement to the media on Monday saying, "I am feeling good. This government at least acts when an incident like suicide happens. In normal course, if a person attempts suicide, the one who pushes the victim to suicide is booked by the police. In my case, Amit Shah and PM Modi should be booked. How will anyone survive if farmers do not?" he asked, according to NDTV.
This is the third such instance in the past seven days.
A 22-year-old farmer, Gurlabh Singh from Dayalpura Mirza village of Punjab, recently returned from Singhu border on Friday, 18 December. The next day, he allegedly consumed poison and died by suicide. The police, according to NDTV, claimed that he was taken to the nearest hospital and pronounced ‘brought dead’, and the reason for his alleged suicide is still unknown.
A Sikh priest from Karnal, Punjab died by suicide on Wednesday, 16 December. In his suicide note, Baba Ram Singh said he couldn’t see the suffering and ‘injustice’ doled out to the farmers, and thereafter, shot himself.
(With inputs from NDTV and Indian Express)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
