65-Year-Old Farmer Attempts Suicide At Singhu Border Protest Site

A 65-year-old farmer attempted suicide on Monday, 21 December by consuming poison at the farm-laws protest site at Singhu border. The farmer, Niranjan Singh from Tarn Taran Sahib district of Punjab, is currently in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science Hospital, Rohtak, undergoing treatment, sources told The Quint.

The farmer was first admitted to a civil hospital in Sonipat before being transferred to PGIMS, Rohtak and allegedly wrote a note pledging support to the farmers’ movement, reported Indian Express. The police spoke to Indian Express and said they are investigating the matter and the farmer is undergoing treatment.