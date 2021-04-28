6.4-Magnitude Quake Jolts Assam; Tremors Felt in Meghalaya As Well

An earthquake of a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam, at 7:51 am on Wednesday, 28 April, the National Center for Seismology said. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur, the agency said.

Strong tremors were felt across the state.

While no casualties have been reported yet, some damage has occurred to buildings.

Officials said that two more earthquakes hit the state back-to-back following the first, with the strongest being of 6.4 magnitude.