50 Years Of Project Tiger: PM Modi To Release Latest Tiger Census Data in Mysuru

In a bid to commemorate Project Tiger's completion of 50 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the latest tiger census data in Mysuru on Sunday, 9 April.

Project Tiger, which was launched in 1973 by the Indira Gandhi government, completed its golden jubilee on 1 April. Census data on tigers was last released in 2018.

PM Modi will launch the the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), at an event called ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’. The ICBA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah — with membership of the range countries where these species are found.