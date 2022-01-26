6 Rescued, Some Feared Trapped After 5-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai

At least six people have been rescued and five to six people are feared trapped in a five-storey building that collapsed in the Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East) in Mumbai on Wednesday, 26 January.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
At least six people have been rescued and five to six people are feared trapped after a five-storey building caved in, at the Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East) in Mumbai on Wednesday, 26 January.
The building collapsed on AK Marg and the incident was reported at 3:55 pm.
As per BMC, five fire engines, one rescue van, and six ambulances have already been rushed to the site, and rescue operations are underway.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)