6 Rescued, Some Feared Trapped After 5-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai

Five fire engines, one rescue van, and six ambulances have been rushed to the site of the collapse.
At least six people have been rescued and five to six people are feared trapped in a five-storey building that collapsed in the Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East) in Mumbai on Wednesday, 26 January.

At least six people have been rescued and five to six people are feared trapped after a five-storey building caved in, at the Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East) in Mumbai on Wednesday, 26 January.

The building collapsed on AK Marg and the incident was reported at 3:55 pm.

As per BMC, five fire engines, one rescue van, and six ambulances have already been rushed to the site, and rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

Published: 26 Jan 2022,06:07 PM IST
