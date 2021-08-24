In 4 Years Since Nilekani's Return, Infosys Market Cap Climbs From $35B to $100B

The astonishing boost in the company's share price and market cap has also made Infosys the fourth Indian company to cross the market cap of $100 billion.

Before this, only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and HDFC Bank had gone beyond the market cap of $100 billion.

Speaking to Mint, analysts have also said that the first exponential growth comes in view of it's broad-based traction in cloud, cyber security, customer experience, among others.

Additionally, the company's net profit spiked 23% annually to Rs 5,195 crore in the June quarter.