4 Booked for Sedition in UP's Gorakhpur for Hoisting 'Pakistani Flag'

The Gorakhpur Police on Wednesday, 10 November, booked 4 people for treason after a Hindu outfit Brahmin Jan Kalyan Samiti filed a complaint about the hoisting of a 'Pakistani flag' at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Chauri Chaura. Image used for representational purposes.
The Gorakhpur Police on Wednesday, 10 November, booked four people for treason after a Hindu outfit Brahmin Jan Kalyan Samiti filed a complaint about the hoisting of a 'Pakistani flag' at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Chauri Chaura.
A complaint against the flag was filed with the police by a local. Four persons – Taleem, Pappu, Aashiq, and Arif – have been arrested by the police for sedition, Superintendent of Police North Gorakhpur Manoj Awasthi told reporters.
"After a report of a Pakistani flag being hoisted in Chauri Chaura, a group of people collected there. Police immediately rushed to the site and ensured law and order. After a complaint was filed by a youth, a case has been lodged against four people, and the flag has been taken into police custody," the Gorakhpur police said in a statement.
The owners of the house said that the flag in question was an Islamic flag, unrelated to Pakistan, News18 reported, citing the police.
(With inputs from News18)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)