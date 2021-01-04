38 People Tested Positive For New COVID Strain: Union Health Min

The Union Health Ministry declared that 38 people have tested positive with the new UK variant genome of coronavirus in India, according to a press release statement on Monday, 4 January.

The people who tested positive have been isolated and the ‘comprehensive contact tracing’ for co-travellers and family members has started. “All these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine,” the ministry said.

So far, there are ten cases in Bengaluru, three in Hyderabad, five in Pune, nineteen in Delhi and one in Kolkata.