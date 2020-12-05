36 Cross-Party UK MPs Support Indian Farmers’ Agitation

A faction of 36 cross-party UK MPs, led by the Labour Party's Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, have come out in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation in India, asking British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to raise the matter with New Delhi.



The MPs, in a missive to Raab, asked to pressurise India against the recently enacted agriculture laws which "exploit" the farmers and those who depend on farming.

They further urged the Foreign Secretary to hold talks with the Indian government through the support of Sikh farmers in Punjab and abroad.