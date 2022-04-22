300-Yr-Old Temple Demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar; BJP-Congress Exchange Barbs

A 300-year-old temple was demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar on 17 April, following which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 22 April, launched at attack on the ruling Congress government in the state over its "hurting of Hindu faith."

Three temples built in the Sarai Bazar area were demolished by the municipal authority, in addition to some other shops and establishments. This came after the municipal body had issued 81 notices, asking for encroachments in public places to be vacated.