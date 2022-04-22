300-Yr-Old Temple Demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar; BJP-Congress Exchange Barbs

A 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar on 17 April, following which the BJP on Friday, 22 April, launched at attack on the ruling Congress government in the state over its "hurting of Hindu faith."
A 300-year-old temple was demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar on 17 April, following which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 22 April, launched at attack on the ruling Congress government in the state over its "hurting of Hindu faith."
Three temples built in the Sarai Bazar area were demolished by the municipal authority, in addition to some other shops and establishments. This came after the municipal body had issued 81 notices, asking for encroachments in public places to be vacated.
Two temples were part of the anti-encroachment drive, including the Shiva temple. Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Department Minister Shanti Dhariwal has said that there was no issue over the demolition of the first.
The demolition has fuelled a political tussle between the BJP and the Congress, with the latter pointing out that the BJP controls the municipal body, which conducted the demolition.
BJP leader Amit Malviya said that the Congress had "hurt the faith of Hindus," as he condemned the demolition of the temple.
"300 years old Shiva temple demolished in the name of development in Alwar, Rajasthan… Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus - this is the secularism of Congress," he stated.
Malviya has also alleged that the Rajgarh administration had bulldozed the homes and shops of 85 Hindus on 18 April.
BJP Rajasthan President Dr Satish Poonia has constituted a five-member committee to look into the temple's demolition.
Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal claimed that apart from demolishing the temple, the Congress government also broke the idols present in the temple.
District Magistrate Shivprasad Nakate, however, told ANI that before the encroachment drive, the temple priests shifted the idols to another place.
He also said that a consensus decision was taken during the municipality meeting to remove the illegal encroachments present on the roadside.
Satish Guria, Rajgarh Municipality Chairperson, called accusations against him baseless, saying that the board never mentioned demolishing temples in its proposal and said that everything was done by the administration, according to ANI.
The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to the use of religion for vote-bank politics.
"They do not even leave Ram's house for votes - the municipal board which passed the resolution took this coercive action - it is the board of BJP. Whereas now the BJP and Godi media are making it a big issue and saying that the Congress government of Rajasthan is running bulldozer and destroying the temple. Have some shame," Shashi Kant Sharma, officer on special duty to the chief minister, wrote on Twitter.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a press conference that the board of the city council in Rajgarh, where the razing was carried out, belongs to the BJP.
"The removal of encroachment has been done under the supervision of this board. Orders to remove the encroachment from the market were also given by the board itself. BJP is trying to defame the Congress government in this matter," he stated.
He further claimed that the removal of the temple's encroachment had started during previous rule of the BJP government. It was the BJP that had promised a road called the 'Gaurav Path' through the area.
He added that the government has also given orders to place the idols back, according to ANI.
"I'm sorry to say, it has become a fashion; issues are made in the name of temples now. We respect temples, we're more religious than people from BJP... We don't use religion for vote bank," Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI, in retaliation to the saffron party's aspersions.
According to the Congress, the Rajgarh municipal council has 35 members, of which 34 are from the BJP.
(With inputs from ANI.)
