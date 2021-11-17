7 Arrested, 23 Cases Filed Over Online Child Sexual Abuse & Exploitation: CBI

On Tuesday, the CBI undertook searches around 77 locations across 14 states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

The searches led to the seizure of electronic gadgets from the premises.

Initial investigation has revealed the presence of over 50 groups having more than 5,000 national and international offenders sharing CSEM.

The press release stated, "It is initially learnt that there may be involvement of nationals of around 100 countries spread across various continents. CBI is coordinating with sister agencies through formal and informal channels."

Investigation is still underway.