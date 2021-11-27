20-Year-old Woman Raped and Murdered in Mumbai

File Photo for representational purposes.
The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in a vacant residential complex in Kurla, Mumbai. The police said that the decomposed body was found in the lift room on the terrace of a 13-storey building in the HDIL colony on the evening of Thursday, 25 November.
The body was seen by some boys who had gone to the terrace to shoot some video. The boys alerted the nearest police station Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station after seeing it.
A team was quickly rushed to the spot and the body was recovered, bagged and sent for post-mortem the police official told.
The post-mortem revealed that the woman was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections of rape (376) and murder (302).
With inputs from IndiaToday.