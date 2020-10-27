India-US Sign Key BECA Agreement At ‘2+2’ Dialogue In New Delhi

BECA will enable sharing of geospatial intelligence, information on maps & satellite images for defence purposes. India BECA will enable sharing of geospatial intelligence, information on maps & satellite images for defence purposes.

The crucial Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) was signed during the ‘2+2’ ministerial-level talks between the two countries, underway at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, 27 October. In the third edition of the bilateral talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met their counterparts US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper.

“We are happy that we’ve completed the BECA , which will open new avenues in the information sharing. We are eager to discuss further issues with US.” Rajnath Singh

This agreement will enable sharing of geospatial intelligence, information on maps and satellite images for defence purposes.

“Our economies have suffered losses. We're trying to revive industries and service sectors. Our partnership becomes more important in view of current challenges we're facing. We both believe in rule-based order and democracy,” defence minister added.

All Eyes on BECA

“Today’s discussions will add new vigour to India-US defence relations and mutual cooperation,” Rajnath Singh tweeted after meeting Defense Secretary Esper. The talks, Singh said, were “aimed at further deepening defence cooperation in a wide range of areas.”

The defence minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officials.

“Both the ministers discussed potential new areas of cooperation, both at service to service level and at the joint level. They called for the continuation of existing defence dialogue mechanisms during the pandemic, at all levels, particularly the Military Cooperation Group (MCG). They also discussed requirements of expanding deployment of liaison officers,” the statement from South Block said.

Esper and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the national capital on Monday.