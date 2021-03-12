17 States Operationalise ‘One Ration Card’ System, U’khand Latest

17 states have operationalised the “One Nation-One Ration Card” system, with Uttarakhand being the latest.
As per PTI, states completing the One Nation-One Ration Card system reform are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP).
The 17 states that have implemented the system so far are:
BUT, WHAT IS THIS SYSTEM?
The One Nation-One Ration Card system, is believed to be a “citizen-centric reform”.
It aims to ensure availability of ration to beneficiaries, especially the migrant workers and their families, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes at any fair price shop (FPS) across the country.
MORE DETAILS
The One Nation-One Ration Card system, as per PTI:
BACKGROUND
Amid the multiple challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Government of India, in May 2020, increased the borrowing limit of states by two percent of their GSDP, of which one percent was linked to undertaking “citizen-centric reforms” by the states.
The four citizen-centric areas that were identified by the department of expenditure were:
Published: 12 Mar 2021,01:44 PM IST