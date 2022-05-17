Over 1.4 Mn People Develop 'COVID-Like' Symptoms As North Korea Battles 1st Wave

North Korea on Tuesday, 17 May, reported that over 1.4 million people had developed COVID-like symptoms, reflective of an "explosive COVID-19 outbreak," even as the country confirmed its first set of cases only last week.

The country reported six new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total death toll to 56 as of Monday evening, Reuters reported.

State media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reportedly indicated on Tuesday that the nation's army medical corps was called upon for the distribution of medical supplies.

While there is no confirmation of how many people have tested positive for the virus in North Korea till now, Pyongyang had informed that it was moving into a "maximum emergency epidemic prevention system."