14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory in Delhi for Afghanistan Evacuees

The Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, 24 August, that all people evacuated from Afghanistan will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine at Delhi's ITBP Chhawla Camp.

This comes in regards to the evacuation of people from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the war-ravaged country on 15 August.

Considering the nature of crisis, the ministry said, exemption from mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCTR testing (presently mandated for international travellers) has been allowed.