Eleven Fake Army Personnel Arrested Near Guwahati Airport

The police arrested them when they noticed that their activities were highly suspicious, NDTV reported. The Quint Photo for representational purposes only. | (Photo: The Quint) India The police arrested them when they noticed that their activities were highly suspicious, NDTV reported.

Eleven men dressed in the Indian army uniform were arrested by the Assam Police near Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Monday, 16 November after they failed to produce any valid identification. The police arrested them when they noticed that their activities were highly suspicious, NDTV reported.

“A police party on patrolling duty detained four persons wearing army uniforms from near the airport on Monday night. On verification, it was found that they were not authorised to wear the uniform and had ulterior motives,” said a police statement issued on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times.

The police have not yet found out the motive behind their movement in the high-security zone, NDTV reported.

Also read: Fake Viral Letter Says Modi Chose Giriraj Singh As Bihar CM

The police registered a case under several stringent sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police, Debraj Upadhayay told NDTV that the police found out that these eleven people were staying in this area for past one month. “A patrol team first picked up four men in army fatigues, who later led them to seven others,” NDTV reported.

The accused persons have been identified as Dhriman Krishna Goswami, Kaushik Bhuyan, Jhenendra Das, Ganesh Das, Nayan Jyoti Gautam, Joymoni Sharma, Bijoymoni Sharma, Dwijen Sarma, Rupam Sharma, Saurav Sarma and Ripunjoy Goswami. As per initial investigation, one of the arrested men, Dhriman Goswami, had allegedly given the others fake appointment letters of a security company, NDTV reported.