100% Eligible Delhi Population Given At Least One COVID Vaccine Dose: Kejriwal

Delhi
(Photo: The Quint)
Amid concerns of rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron surge in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 24 December, announced that 100% of eligible population of the national capital has been administered at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.
Arvind Kejriwal Twitter
With over 600 active cases, Delhi recorded its highest single-day tally in six months on Wednesday.
Kejriwal on Thursday, 23 December, said that his government has built a capacity to handle as many as 1 lakh cases daily.
"We've created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises," he said.
With 184 containment zones, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the national capital stands at 14,42,515 with a total of 289 patients in home isolation currently.