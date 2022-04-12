1 Arrested After Chhattisgarh Woman Attacked With Iron Rod, Raped and Murdered

Picture used for representation.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of physical assault, sexual assault and murder. Reader discretion advised.)
In a horrific incident, a 31-year-old man, identified as Kishan Yadav, was arrested after he raped, viciously attacked and killed a 56-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, NDTV reported.
The woman's body, mutilated to a point beyond recognition, was found last week on 6 April.
The autopsy report also indicated that she had been kicked in the stomach, punched in the eyes and also crushed with a boulder, NDTV reported.
Speaking on the barbaric incident, senior police officer Abhishek Pallava said that Yadav was arrested after he confessed to the crime.
"He was arrested after the probe. He confessed to the crime. He said when the victim resisted, he held her by the hair and dragged her to a nearby isolated plot and tried to rape her," NDTV quoted Pallava as saying.
The police informed further that after forcing himself upon her as she resisted, Yadav murdered her and fled the crime scene. The accused is presently in jail on charges of rape and murder.
The victim had reportedly lost her parents a few years ago, and survived on the generosity of the locals in the area.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
