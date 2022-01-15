IED Found at Orchard in Kashmir's Bandipora, Disposal Squad at Site

An IED was found by the district police and the armies of 14 RR in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Representational Image (Photo: PTI)
The police and the army detected an IED at an orchard in the Bagh area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district, the Bandipora Police told ANI.
The bomb was found by the district police and the armies of 14 RR.
Bomb disposal squad teams of the army and the police have reached the spot, the police said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
