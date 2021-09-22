WHO Releases Stricter, Updated Air Quality Guidelines After 16 Years

While these guidelines are not legally binding, governments across the world may base their own standards on the WHO measures.

The new recommendations for air quality standards may represent a turning point in the way we approach air pollution globally.

Lauri Myllyvirta, who is the Lead Analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said that these guidelines are "much needed" and added, "It's now essential for governments to align their national air quality standards with the new guidelines and put in place plans to meet them."

Advocating for the "much-needed" revisions, she stated, "Meeting the current guideline everywhere in the world would do little to protect the estimated 4 million children per year that develop asthma due to NO2 exposure."